Be cautious about various forms of invisible forces – Anunayaka of Malwatta Chapter advises the President

Maha Nayaka Theros invoked blessings on the President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa called on Maha Nayaka of Malwatta Chapter Most. Ven. Thibbtuwawe Sri Sumangala Thero this morning (11) after paying homage to the sacred Tooth Relic.

Later, the President also called on Anunayaka Thero of Malwatta Chapter Ven. Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thero. The prelate commended the way President was leading the country.

The Ven. Thero pointed out the importance of being vigilant about the various form of invisible forces that can emerge in the future.

President also visited Asgiri Maha Viharaya and met with Mahanayaka of Asgiriya Chapter Most Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathna Thero.

Maha Sangha including Anunayaka of Asgiriya Chapter Ven. Anamaduwe Dhammadassi Thero, Chief Registrar Ven. Madagama Dhammananda Thero, Dr. Godagama Mangala Thero chanted Seth Pirith and invoked blessings on the President.

President also visited Hurikaduwa Sri Vidyasagara Pirivena and met with Maha Nayaka Thero Most Ven. Napana Pemasiri Thero of Ramannya Nikaya.

If the mission undertaken by the President continued without interruption, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would be admired as a leader who played a historic role by the people of this country, the Ven. Pemasiri Thero said.

The prelate commended the way President handled the recent protest by the university students near President’s Office.

President then visited Pirivena of Asgiri Maha Vihara and met with the Chief Incumbent Ven. Narampanawe Ananda Thero.

Actions taken by the President so far to lift the country from its current chaotic situation have generated optimism among the public. President had the required courage and strength to complete his mission. The Thero warned that this could be a swim against the tide.

President Rajapaksa responded saying that was fully aware of the fact.

The Pirivena provides facilities to local and foreign monks to pursue Dhamma education in English medium. President instructed officials to provide all the required books for the use of students. President also inquired about other shortcomings at the Pirivena.

In the evening, President visited Rajopawanarama Vihara in Gatambe and met with the Chief Incumbent Ven. Keppetiyagoda Siriwimala Nayaka Thero.

The Thero said the Maha Sangha was impressed with the way President was leading the country. The Chief Incumbent also said the legal system of the country needed to be transformed.

Ven. Siriwimala Thero highlighting the adverse impacts of the 19th Amendment on the country said that it should be revised immediately.

Ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Keheliya Rambukwella, S. B. Dissanayake, Lohan Ratwatte, Dilum Amunugama, Ananda Aluthgamage and Anuradha Jayaratne were also present.