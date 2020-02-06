Recruitment process of unemployed graduates and diploma holders begins…

Submission of application before 14th of February

Should not be more than 35 years of age

A monthly allowance of Rs. 20,000 / during the one year training period

Appointments will be within the district

The Programme to provide jobs for all unemployed graduates and diploma holders has commenced.

The objective of this programme is to create a situation in which all young people have the opportunity to contribute to the sustainable development process on a credible and rational basis to create a work culture beneficial to the country.

The programme is planned and implemented according to ‘Saubhagyaye Dekma’, the policy statement of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Prospective candidates must have completed a Degree or Diploma programme recognized by the University Grants Commission before 31.12.2019. They should not be more than 35 years of age on that date. The applicant should be a permanent resident of the area that come under the Divisional Secretariat to which the application is submitted and should not have been employed for the period of three years immediately preceding this process.

Duly completed application form, with a photocopy of the Degree or Diploma certificate and the detailed result sheet (certified copies of original documents attested by a Justice of Peace or by an Attorney- at- law) should be sent through the Speed Post Courier Service of the Postal Department of Sri Lanka before 2020-02-14. Application forms could be downloaded from www.presidentsoffice.lk website.

Applications should be forwarded to the following address:

The Programme to provide jobs for unemployed graduates and diploma holders 2020,

Corporate management and Co-ordination Division,

Presidential Secretariat, Galle Face, Colombo 01.

If the applicant is a graduate, on the top left-hand corner of the envelope it should be stated ‘Graduate/ (Name of the District) and if the applicant is a diploma holder on the envelope should be stated’ Diploma Holder/ (Name of the District). Applications received after the deadline will be rejected. Selected candidates will be employed in the Ministry of Education (Rural and Estate Schools), Department of Irrigation, Department of Agrarian Services, Department of Wildlife, Department of Indigenous Medicine, Ministry of Health (Rural Hospitals / Dispensary), Survey Department, Department of Agriculture, Department of Minor Export Crops, Department of Valuation and Department of Immigration and Emigration.

A monthly allowance of Rs. 20,000 / will be paid during the one year training period. Appointments are made on district basis and it is compulsory to serve for 5 years in the district where the first appointment is made.