People’s representatives should commit themselves to re-build country

Let us fulfill the aspirations of the people winning the challenges

Energetic Urban Councils and Pradeshiya Sabhas, a timely need

Swift measures to re-commence the derailed development while boosting the economy

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa emphasized that it is the responsibility of the people’s representatives to act in a manner that fulfills the expectations of the people.

The President pointed out that well- functioning of Urban Councils and Pradeshiya Sabhas is a timely need in order to reach that objective.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Heads of the Municipal Councils, Urban Councils and Pradeshiya Sabhas at the President’s House yesterday (28) afternoon.

The President extended his gratitude to Chairmen and representatives of all Local Authorities who were a great strength at grassroots level for the victory at the Presidential Election.

“It is a challenging responsibility vested on me and all other representatives to fulfill the aspirations of the people who played their role to achieve a remarkable victory,” the President said adding that it is the responsibility of everyone to commit in this regard.

‘’People are eagerly looking at our actions from garbage disposal to the development of the economy. People should not be burdened when it comes to meet their daily needs. It is the responsibility of all public servants to ensure an efficient and people-friendly public service,’’ the President said. He also stressed that the public service should always be free from corruption.

The then government was defeated in 2015 when the country was on the path of development and the economy was strong. We must understand the reasons why the people rejected the then government, President Rajapaksa said adding that if we fail to understand this, the victory we received could not be carry forward.

The lost jobs must be reassigned to the workforce, encouraging collapsed businesses while securing investors. This will enable the country to expand its economy, the President said.

The confidence placed by the foreign investors prior to 2015 should be restored, he said. The contribution of experts and professionals will be a great strength in the process of taking the country on the right path, the President further said.

Farmers already receive the benefits of agricultural export crops. The benefits of tax incentives should be made available to the entire population, the President said.

The 19th Amendment to the Constitution has been a major obstacle to the governance mechanism. The President stressed the need of a strong Parliament to abolish this amendment. The President said that it is the key factor to fulfill the aspirations of the people.

Ministers Janaka Bandara Tennakoon, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Johnston Fernando and Prasanna Ranatunga were also present.