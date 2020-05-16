Foreign Ministry and Foreign Missions contribute to COVID-19 Fund

The Ministry of Foreign Relations handed over Rs. 27.7 million to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday (May 14th), raised through the network of Sri Lanka Missions overseas, to support COVID-19 Health Care and Social Security Fund.

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha handed over the cheque to the President, in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena at the Presidential Secretariat.

The unprecedented response by the Sri Lankan community members, associations and well-wishers overseas despite varied hardships in their countries of residence, was a reflection of their keen endorsement towards the efforts made by the Government in minimizing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Sri Lanka.

In addition to raising funds, the Missions abroad have also been sourcing large consignments of much-needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from around the world, ranging from large quantities of thermometers, test kits, nebulizers, humidifiers, ventilators, and other types of protective gears.

The Sri Lanka Foreign Service Association (SLFSA) having raised Rs. 2.8 million by way of contributions of its members, also handed over the donation to President Rajapaksa on 6 May 2020, to further support the Fund.