President visits flood-affected areas in Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa

Directives to reconstruct infrastructure facilities

Data on crop damages collected

Swift measures to repair damaged houses and tank anicuts

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa visited areas affected by floods in Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa districts today (23) to inspect relief measures provided to displaced people in the area.

President Rajapaksa who met the political authority and government officials at the President’s House in Anuradhapura this morning reviewed the welfare programme and instructed the relevant authorities to continue with providing assistance to the affected communities.

The relief programme is being implemented under two phases; provision of relief during the disaster as well as post-disaster activities. President emphasized that the government acted with utmost responsibility in this process.

Floods caused by torrential rains have affected 10 out of 22 Divisional Secretariat areas in Anuradhapura district. The situation had left 5181 persons from 1561 families displaced. Around 2923 persons from 937 families have been provided shelter at welfare centers and measures have been taken to provide them with cooked food and dry rations.

President instructed the officials to inspect the damages caused to houses and take immediate remedial action. Cleaning activities have already begun where floods have subsided. Directives have also been issued to inspect the available health facilities. Attention has been drawn to rehabilitate tank anicuts and other infrastructure facilities.

As floods have also destroyed paddy crops, the President ordered officials to estimate the damage and take appropriate measures.

Ministers S. M. Chandrasena, Duminda Dissanayake, Governor of the North Central Province Prof. Tissa Vitarana, former Minister Tissa Karaliyadda, Adviser to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Major General Kamal Gunaratne, government officials, chiefs of armed forces and Police were present during the discussion.

President Rajapaksa is also scheduled to visit several welfare centers and meet displaced people during the day. Accordingly, he will visit Dutugemunu Viharaya and Bodhirajarama Viharaya in Rajanganaya.

A special discussion will be chaired by the President at the Polonnaruwa District Secretariat this evening to look into to the relief efforts in Polonnaruwa district.

Later, President will visit the welfare center in Elahara.