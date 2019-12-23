Do not let circulars and regulations to obstruct relief operations – President tells officials

President inspects several welfare centers

Commence resettlement soon after floods recedes

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructed the officials not to let circulars and regulations to obstruct relief operations.

If there are such hindering regulations, he instructed to amend them.

President Rajapaksa issued these instructions during a meeting to review the progress of the flood relief operation held at the President’s House in Anuradhapura today (23).

Later, the President visited several welfare centers in Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa

President visited the welfare center at Sri Dutugemunu Viharaya in Rajanganaya and met affected communities.

President emphasized the importance of providing immediate relief measures to the affected without any discrimination.

Instructions were given to relevant parties to expedite the resettlement process once the floods receded.

The need to pay special attention to the health requirements of the people was also highlighted.

Chief Incumbent Ven. Mahamankadawala Dhammasiri Thero and several others were present on the occasion.

President Rajapaksa also visited the welfare center at Gemunupura Sri Bodhirajarama Viharaya in Rajanganaya.

President called on the Chief Incumbent Ven. Ihalamulle Chandajothi Thero.