Free Internet facilities for E-learning in Universities

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) to provide free Internet facilities for all undergraduates in State universities, who had registered for e-learning, so they may without interruption continue with their education.

All relevant details of these registered students have already been provided to the TRCSL by the University Administration and the University Grants Commission. Steps have been taken for this program to commence from Monday (23), Director General of the TRCSL Oshadha Senanayaka stated.

Until the prevailing situation in the country returns to normalcy, Internet facilities will be thus provided free of charge.