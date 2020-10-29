Outgoing Air Force Commander calls on President

The Commander of Sri Lanka Air Force Air Marshal Sumangala Dias, who is due to retire on November 2 after 36 years of service, called on Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday morning (29).

Appointed on May 27, 2019, Sumangala Dias is the 17th Commander of Sri Lanka Air Force.

Rendering an unwavering service with utmost dedication to end 30-years of terrorism, he was accolade with many medals including Vadamarachchi Operation Medal, Purna Bhoomi Service Medal, Desha Puthra Sammanaya, Ranashoora Padakkama (four times with 03 bars), North & East Operation Medal, Uththama Seva Padakkama and the Vishishta Sewa Vibhushanaya.

Commending the great service rendered for the Motherland, the President congratulated Sumangala Dias on his retirement.