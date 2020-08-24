Transform Samurdhi into a programme empowering poor – President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructed officials not to allow Samurdhi subsidy to be a burden to the country but to make it an initiative that empowers low income families.

Poverty and social inequality can be minimized by opening new income avenues for the low-income strata of the society thereby making them high income earners. President emphasized that Samurdhi programme should be conducted giving priority to eliminate poverty.

It should be based on factors such as increasing the income of every family and developing the rural economy and strengthening the people-centric economy.

President made these remarks during a discussion to scrutinize future activities of the State Ministry of Samurdhi, Home Economy, Microfinance, Self-Employment, Businesses and Under-Utilized State Resources Development held at the Presidential Secretariat today (24).

Annually a total sum of Rs 50,000 million is allocated for Samurdhi program. It has to be a fruitful investment to the country. President stressed the need to rid Samurdhi beneficiaries of the mentality that it is a handout and to transform them into micro-entrepreneurs immediately. President also highlighted the requirement of follow-up evaluation in this matter.

A systematic procedure is necessary to keep the empowered Samurdhi beneficiary in the program and reap benefits for the country along the way. A regulation process is absolutely necessary to make microfinance loans productive. Development of financial literacy is an important task of microfinance institutes.

President highlighted the significance of utilizing citizens’ enthusiasm for an overall social change to develop the household economy.

“Introduction of new relief programs by banks for people who are struggling due to setbacks caused by the COVID 19 pandemic is vital at this point. They will uplift the lives of people and eventually lead to a better economy.” President Rajapaksa added.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa pointed out the importance of rightly identifying groups who really deserve Samurdhi benefits. The Prime Minister further said that the issue of microfinance loans has become a central problem which must be managed through a Credit Regulatory Authority Act or through an alternative Act.

Mr. Basil Rajapaksa said that the Government should immediately commence a process to solve all issues relating to land ownership that was one of prime expectations of the President.

The President said that we should initiate a process to uplift the household economy by commencing cultivations such as coconut, mango and jack. It was discussed in detail to immediately begin a scheme to transfer lands under the Wildlife and Forest Conservation Department to the District Secretariats in order to grant legal title to those having an interest on these lands.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Economic Revival Basil Rajapaksa, State Minister Shehan Semasinghe, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Secretary to the Treasury S. R. Attygalle, officials representing institutions under the Ministry of State and Senior Banking Officials attended this meeting.