Combined raids on errant selling rice above controlled price

An operation launched by the Consumer Affairs Authority and Sri Lanka Police is currently underway to raid shops selling rice above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) imposed by the government.

Recently, the Authority has gazetted a MRP on Samba and Nadu rice at Rs. 98 per kg.

Around 1430 shops were inspected during the raids conducted yesterday and today. The Police say that 512 shops which have violated the regulation have been identified.

Legal action has been initiated against 89 such shops identified today. The identified shop owners who violated the MRP yesterday were enlightened and reprimanded.