President joins with National Tree Planting Programme

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa joined today (01) with the National Tree Planting Programme aimed at planting 1 million trees under the theme of “Hadena Ratata – Wadena Gasak” .

President Rajapaksa planting a sapling in the premises of his private residence in Mirihana extended his best wishes for the National Tree Planting Programme.

The National Tree Planting Programme aimed at planting 1 million trees across the country was launched in accordance with the environment policy outlined in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s election manifesto, to increase the forest cover of the country from 29%, to 32% within the next five years.