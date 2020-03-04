Ensure adequate fertilizer supply during Yala season-President orders Officials

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has directed officials to ensure supply of the required amount of fertilizer for the Yala season without delay.

The fertilizer stocks are due to arrive in the island within the coming weeks.

The President further instructed to design a proper procedure to swiftly distribute fertilizer among all the farmers and stressed that the farmers should not be inconvenienced for any reason.

These directives were issued by president Rajapaksa during a review to the current process of importation and distribution of fertilizer stocks. The discussion took place at the Presidential Secretariat today(March 03).

Issues pertaining to the importation of fertilizer were discussed in-depth and the President advised to obtain the preliminary inspection reports on the quality of fertilizer within 10 days prior to distribution.

Farmers are inclined to use excessive quantities of fertilizer, in hope of a bigger harvest. The President highlighted the significance of educating the farming community about the harmful aspects of using chemical fertilizer over organic. He noted that it was high time they are gradually directed towards the use of organic fertilizer in their cultivation.

President Rajapaksa pointed out that there was an increasing demand for produce grown using organic fertilizer. President added that it was vital to increase the production of organic fertilizer, both, in order to meet the market demand and for a healthier future generation.

President advised the officials to identify the countries that produce high quality fertilizer and import from them. President further advised them to recognize the annual harvest of the main crops including paddy, and make the fertilizer importations accordingly.

Minister Chamal Rajapaksa, Secretary to the President, Dr. P.B. Jayasundara, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, S. Artigala, Ministry of Mahaweli, Agriculture, Irrigation & Rural Development, Neel Bandara Hapuhinna, Secretary to the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Export Agriculture, Ravindra Hewavitharana, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, H.A. Dissanayake and senior officials representing the Department of Agriculture, Ceylon Fertilizer Company and fertilizer importers were present at the discussion.