First used carbon pen tubes and toothbrushes recycling container presented to President

The programme to recycle used carbon pen tubes and toothbrushes begins.

The first container designed for this purpose was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (26).

The programme aimed at educating students is named “Api Hedee Rata Hadamu”.

The quantity of carbon pen tubes discarded from schools per day is around 80 kg and is estimated to exceed 29,000 kg per annum. The quantity discharged from public and private institutions has not yet been calculated. Environmentalists point out that used pens and toothbrushes take between 100- 500 years to decay.

Plans afoot to provide special containers to each school. Wex Industries Plastics Ltd. will purchase these plastic items.

Minister Amaraweera said that a Cabinet Paper will be submitted to make the implementation of the programme mandatory in both public and private entities.