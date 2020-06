From tomorrow, June 6th onwards, in all districts of the island curfew will be effective from 11.00 pm to 4.00 daily until further notice.

The permission to travel between districts except in the districts of Colombo and Gampaha remain unchanged.

The Government requests all parties to strictly follow COVID – 19 prevention health guidelines as before during functioning of offices and institutes of both public and private sectors and in day-to-day activities.