12 new High Court Judges receive appointments from President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa handed over letters of appointment to 12 new High Court judges at the Presidential Secretariat today (14).
Name of the Judge Position previously held
- Mr. W. A. Perera District Judge
2. Ms. C. Meegoda District Judge
3.Miss. A. I. K. Ranaweera District Judge
4.Miss. K. S. L. Jayaratne Chief Magistrate
5.Mr. R. S. A. Dissanayake Magistrate
6.Mr. W. M. M. Thalgodapitiya District Judge
7.Miss. T. W. W. M. R. C.P. Kumari Dela District Judge
8.Mr. H. S. Ponnamperuma District Judge
9.Miss. S. I. Kalingawansa Additional District Judge
10.Mr. D. A. R. Pathirana Magistrate
11.Ms. N. T. Wickremasekara Senior State Counsel
12.Ms. A. G. U. S. N. K. Seneviratne Senior State Counsel