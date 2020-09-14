12 new High Court Judges receive appointments from President

12 new High Court Judges receive appointments from President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa handed over letters of appointment to 12 new High Court judges at the Presidential Secretariat today (14).

 

Name of the Judge                                                   Position previously held

  1. Mr. W. A. Perera                                                District Judge

2.  Ms. C. Meegoda                                               District Judge

3.Miss. A. I. K. Ranaweera                                    District Judge

4.Miss. K. S. L. Jayaratne                                     Chief Magistrate

5.Mr. R. S. A. Dissanayake                                   Magistrate

6.Mr. W. M. M. Thalgodapitiya                             District Judge

7.Miss. T. W. W. M. R. C.P. Kumari Dela             District Judge

8.Mr. H. S. Ponnamperuma                                 District Judge

9.Miss. S. I. Kalingawansa                                   Additional District Judge

10.Mr. D. A. R. Pathirana                                      Magistrate

11.Ms. N. T. Wickremasekara                              Senior State Counsel

12.Ms. A. G. U. S. N. K. Seneviratne                   Senior State Counsel

Share This Post

You might also like: