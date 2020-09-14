12 new High Court Judges receive appointments from President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa handed over letters of appointment to 12 new High Court judges at the Presidential Secretariat today (14).

Name of the Judge Position previously held

Mr. W. A. Perera District Judge

2. Ms. C. Meegoda District Judge

3.Miss. A. I. K. Ranaweera District Judge

4.Miss. K. S. L. Jayaratne Chief Magistrate

5.Mr. R. S. A. Dissanayake Magistrate

6.Mr. W. M. M. Thalgodapitiya District Judge

7.Miss. T. W. W. M. R. C.P. Kumari Dela District Judge

8.Mr. H. S. Ponnamperuma District Judge

9.Miss. S. I. Kalingawansa Additional District Judge

10.Mr. D. A. R. Pathirana Magistrate

11.Ms. N. T. Wickremasekara Senior State Counsel

12.Ms. A. G. U. S. N. K. Seneviratne Senior State Counsel