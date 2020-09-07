2 books written by Defence Secretary launched with President’s patronage

The copies of the novel “Pathalayo” and the English version of “GOTABAYA” written by the Secretary of Defense, retired Major General Kamal Gunaratane were presented to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today(September 06).

“Pathalayo” is based on real life events. The Sinhala version(original) of the “Gotabaya” was published last year and the English version was launched today(September 06).

Both these books were launched at the Kularathna Hall, Ananda College, Colombo 10.

The Secretary of Defence retired Major General Kamal Gunaratna authored 5 books before, including the English version of “Ranamaga Osse Nandikadal” titled “Road to Nandikadal”, “Kadol Aththu”, “Uththara Devi” and “Gotabaya”. “Pathalayo” and English version of “GOTABAYA” are his 6th and 7th titles respectively.

First copies of the books were presented to the Mahanayaka of the Sri Kalyani Samagri Dharma Maha Sanga Sabha, Most Ven. Iththapane Dhammalankara nayaka thero and maha sanga by the Secretary of Defence.

Thereafter, copies were presented to the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Secretary of Defense also handed over copies to the wives of deceased war veterans, Lieutenant General Denzil Kobbekaduwa and Major General Vijaya Wimalaratna whom he considers as his mentors in his military life.

Mr. Lalith Weeratunga, Principal Advisor to the President delivered the keynote address.

A brief introduction about the author was made by an old boy who is also a teacher in Sinhala of the Ananda College, Vishwa Rajapakse.

The Birth Day of the retired Major General Kamal Gunaratane happened to be today(September 06).

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa, Bandula Gunawardana, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Sarath Weerasekara, Nalaka Godahewa, Secretaries to the Ministries, former Army Commanders and current Army Commanders, other Heads of Security forces and several other guests were present at the occasion.