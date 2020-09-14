70% of electricity demand will be generated using renewable energy by 2030

President Rajapaksa directed that the plans should be devised to meet 70% of the country’s electricity demand using renewable energy sources by the year 2030.

Due to climatic changes, all countries across the globe are inclined towards the usage of renewable sources of energy abandoning fossil fuels such as coal and petroleum.

The annual increment demand for electricity is at 6%. It has been calculated that following the launch of Development Projects electricity demand will further increased.

“We should harness renewable energy sources as much as possible for our future generations to experience a sustainable development” President highlighted.

President Rajapaksa made these comments during a discussion with the State Ministry of Solar, Wind and Hydro Power Generation Projects Development at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday(September 14).

President emphasized that institutes with the authority to approve Development Projects should have feasibility reports stand by and the approval process should be expedited. President added that if approval is sought for a certain project, approval should be granted within 14 days and if it exceeds 14 days it could be considered as a sign of approval.

The Government has made the promotion of renewable energy a top priority. President advised the Secretary to the President to issue a gazette calling for all the institutes to assist in this endeavour.

The President said that if all the projects selected through the tender process are not commenced within three months, the license will be revoked.

Mr. Basil Rajapaksa, Head of the Presidential Task Force on Economic Revival, pointed out the possibility of installing solar panels as part of the 5,000 irrigation schemes earmarked for renovation. He further said that it was appropriate to give solar energy power projects only to entrepreneurs in the relevant districts as well as to grant a certain percentage of the profits to farmers’ associations.

The focus was also on the possibility of installing solar panels on the roofs of schools, factories and government buildings and the possibility of giving a portion of the profits to the relevant institutions. In particular, attention was drawn to explore the possibility of installing solar panels on the roofs of schools, factories and government buildings and the possibility of giving a portion of the profits to the relevant institutions.

The construction of Windfarms in Mannar, Pooneryn and Siyambalanduwa is aimed at adding a significant percentage of renewable energy to the national grid.

The President also stressed that the government should do all it can to encourage independent entrepreneurs to start wind or solar power projects.

Minister Dullas Alahapperuma, State Minister Duminda Dissanayake, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Secretaries to Cabinet and State Ministries, Heads of Line Institutions and Entrepreneurs in the Energy Sector were also present at the discussion.