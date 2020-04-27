With corporate and individual donations and direct donations, the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund‘s balance has now surpassed Rs. 866 million.

The Chief Incumbent of the Mihinthala Rajamaha Viharaya, Ven. Walahahengunawewa Dhammaratana Thero handed over Rs. 01 million to the Fund.

Recent donations made to the Fund included Rs. 01 million by Kelani Rajamaha Viharaya, Rs. 01 million by Kataragama Kirivehera Rajamaha Viharaya, Rs.96,000 by Bambalapitiya Sri Vajiraramaya Karyasadhaka Society, Rs. 05 million by SANASA Development Bank, Rs. 01 million by Sanasa Insurance Company Ltd., Rs.500,000 by The Anandians of New South Wales, Rs.1.1 million by the University of Vocational Technology, Rs.250,000 by Mr. A.D.R.C. Lenard,Rs. 661,000 by the Maga Neguma Road Construction Equipment Company

All the donations will be credited to the special account opened under the number 85737373 at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon. Local as well as foreign donors have made their contributions to the Fund. Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

Further details can be obtained from Mr. K.B. Egodawele, Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat through the telephone number 011 – 2354479 / 011 – 2354354.