85 technos from Iran to complete Uma Oya Project …

85 technicians from Iran have arrived in Sri Lanka to complete the Uma Oya Multi-Purpose Development Project.

The group arrived in the country yesterday evening. 95% of the Uma Oya project has already been completed and the remaining work is to be completed before December this year.

The project will add 120 MW of electricity to the national grid.

After undergoing the mandatory PCR test at the airport, they were directed to the quarantine centres by the Army.

At the end of the quarantine period, the group must undergo second round of PCR tests and later they will be taken to the project site.