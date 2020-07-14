Adherence to health guidelines at work places: President says heads are accountable

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that the heads of both government and private entities are accountable for adhering to health guidelines in their organizations in the wake of current spike in COVID 19 cases.

The COVID 19 virus is prone to spread among groups until adequate and satisfactory containment. Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center is an unfortunate example. Therefore the President emphasizes the necessity of continuing easily accessible tests related to clusters of people immediately.

The President made these remarks during a discussion with the Presidential Task Force to curb COVID 19 at the Presidential Secretariat today(July 14).

Although day to day life has returned to normalcy, precautionary measures should not be relaxed as the risk of COVID 19 spread remains high.

President highlighted the importance of carrying out simple tests such as regular body temperature checks in Rehabilitation Centers, prisons, universities, schools and similar places.

“Wearing face masks, washing hands, maintaining social distance are vital under this situation. If you suffer from fever and ailments related to throat, you should refrain from mingling with crowds. Simple practices like these would make a difference in combating COVID 19”, President added.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Secretary to the President, P.B Jayasundera, Principal Advisor to the President, Lalith Weeratunga, Secretary to the Prime Minister Gamini Senarath, members of the Presidential Task Force and several medical consultants were present.