Age limit for applying under programme to employ unemployed graduates now 45 years …

The age limit for applying under the Government’s programme to employ unemployed graduates has now been increased to 45 years. Previously, the age limit was set at 35 years.

Considering the requests from graduates, who are above the previous age limit, as well as the requests from civil organizations President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has decided to increase the age limit to 45 years.

Prospective candidates must have completed a Degree or Diploma programme recognized by the University Grants Commission before 31.12.2019.

The applicant should be a permanent resident of the area that comes under the Divisional Secretariat to which the application is submitted and the Grama Niladhari and the Divisional Secretary should certify that they have been unemployed for over a year after graduating as on 01-01-2020.

Duly completed application form, with a photocopy of the Degree or Diploma certificate and the detailed result sheet (certified copies of original documents attested by a Justice of Peace or by an Attorney- at- law) should be sent through the Speed Post Courier Service of the Postal Department of Sri Lanka before 2020-02-20. Application forms could be downloaded from www.presidentsoffice.lk website. Further information in this regard can be obtained from 0112433261.

Applications should be forwarded to the following address:

The Programme to provide jobs for unemployed graduates and diploma holders 2020,

Corporate management and Co-ordination Division,

Presidential Secretariat, Galle Face, Colombo 01.

On the top left-hand corner of the envelope it should be stated Programme to provide jobs for unemployed graduates 2020. Applications received after the deadline will be rejected.