All govt. institutes to be connected to a single data network

Measures to provide government services through e- governance

– Hotline 1919 to be reactivated

– A “Talents Pool” for the government sector

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has proposed to centralize all government institutes through a single data network to ensure a public sector service free of inefficiency, delays and corruption.

During a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat today (17) President instructed officials of the information and communication sector to take measures immediately to build a mechanism to provide relevant services through the internet.

Accordingly, all the data at government entities will be collected under the supervision of Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA). The networking will be carried out on a priority basis.

This initiative will help the public to obtain their national identity cards, driving licenses and passports, birth certificates, marriage and death certificates and land deeds without any delay.

Storing all data into a single system will expedite the process, the President pointed out. The main objective of this initiative is to provide the opportunity to access services in different sectors through automation.

Collection of data will be instrumental in analyzing them accurately in the process of making key decisions that affect the country, President said.

Reactivation of 1919 hotline was also discussed.

Lack of information on qualified persons in relevant fields is a hindrance to appointing heads to number of institutes which require immediate revival, President said.

The necessity of creating a talents pool comprising the qualified individuals in the government sector was also highlighted. Ministry Secretaries were directed to forward recommendations to identify suitable candidates to be included in this pool.

A qualified government official and an efficient government service can be created by taking measures to provide facilities to access information and communication technology and through overseas training.