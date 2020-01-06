An All Night Pirith Chanting Ceremony at President’s House…

An All Night Pirith Chanting Ceremony was held at the President’s House in Colombo, yesterday (04) to invoke blessings on the President, war heroes, the citizens and the country.

The Dhamma sermon was conducted under the patronage of Most Venerable Muruthtettuwe Ananda, Nayaka Thero and the Maha Sangha including Professor Ven. Medagoda Abayatissa Thera, Maharagama Nanda Thera, the Chief Incumbent of the Valukarama Temple, Most Venerable Bopitiya Vijitha Thera, Narandeniye Dhammavasa Nayake Thera, Ven Dr.Kirinde Assaji Thera participated on this occasion.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Ministers and MPs, public officials and several others participated on this occasion.

Delivering a special sermon Professor Ven. Medagoda Abayatissa Thera pointed out that the alliance that came together to defeat the L.T.T.E should join again to conquer the economic war and international challenges.

The Nayaka Thera expressed his confidence that the President, Prime Ministers and the rest of the government will commit themselves to make these aspirations of the people a reality.