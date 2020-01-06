An all night Pirith Chanting Ceremony & Dhana Pinkama at President’s House to invoke blessings on citizens and country

An all night Pirith chanting ceremony and a Dhana Pinkama was held at the President’s House in Colombo to invoke blessings on the citizens and the country.

The Pirith Chanting Ceremony was conducted under the patronage of Most Venerable Muruthtettuwe Ananda, Nayaka Thero, yesterday (04).

The Maha Sangha including Professor Ven. Medagoda Abayatissa Thera, Ven. Omalpe Sumanarathana Thera, Ven. Getamanne Gunananda Thero, Maharagama Nanda Thera, the Chief Incumbent of the Valukarama Temple, Most Venerable Bopitiya Vijitha Thera, Ven. Narandeniya Dhammawasa Thera, Ven Dr.Kirinde Assaji Thera participated on this occasion.

Today (05) the Dana was offered to 300 monks.

The Maha Sangha including the Tri Nikayas’ Sanga Nayaka and Anu Nayake Theros, Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero, the Mahanayke Thera of Asgiriya Chapterand the Anunayake of Malwathu Chapter Venerable Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thera participated for this Dana Pinkama.

‍President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Ministers and MPs, public officials and several others participated on this occasion.