An All Night Pirith Chanting held in Kataragama to invoke blessings on citizens and countrry

An All Night Pirith Chanting Ceremony was held yesterday (25) in the sacred city of Kataragama with the participation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to invoke blessings on the citizens and the country.

The President who visited Kataragama sacred city called on the Chief Incumbent of the Kiri Vehera Rajamaha Viharaya, Chief Sanga Nayaka of the Ruhuna Magampathtuwa, Most Venerable Kobawaka Dhammananda Thero.

The Nayaka Thero commended the efforts taken by the President to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the country and the Prelate donated Rs.10 million to the COVID-19 Fund.

The Nayaka Thero presented a memento to the President to mark his visit to the temple.

President Rajapaksa who received blessings after participating a special religious observances held near Kirivehera, later venerated the Ashta Pala Bodhi Tree.

Subsequently, the President visited the Kataragama Sri Abhinawaramaya and called on the Chief Incumbent Most Ven. Kapugama Saranatissa Thero.

The President also visited Kataragama Maha Devalaya and other Devalas and engaged in religious observances.

President Rajapaksa also joined in listening to all night pirith chanting ceremony held at the historic Ruhuna Maha Kataragama Devalaya.

First Lady Ayoma Rajapaksa, former Basnayake Nilame of the Ruhuna Maha Kataragama Devalaya, Shashindra Rajapaksa, the present Acting Basnayake Nilame Dilshan Rajapaksa and several others participated on this occasion.