Announcement on curfew

The on-going island-wide curfew will be lifted and re-imposed as follows.

The curfew currently in force in Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts will continue until further notice. The curfew currently in force in Puttalam, Vavuniya, Mannar, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu and Jaffna districts will be lifted at 6.00 a.m. on Friday 27th March and will be re-imposed at 12 noon on the same day. The curfew currently in force in other districts will be lifted at 6.00 a.m. on Thursday 26th (tomorrow) and will be re-imposed at 12 noon on the same day.

Movement from one district to another has been completely banned. Furthermore, taking foreign tourists from place to place is completely prohibited.

People who engaged in agricultural activities and people engaged in small-scale tea production as well as export crops are allowed to carry out their usual activities in any district during the curfew hours.

Transportation of media personnel and essential items including rice and vegetable is also permitted.

Airports and Ports services will also continue.

The subject Minister in charge of Agriculture and Trade should effectively coordinate these activities, the Government has directed.