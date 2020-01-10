Annual Kelani Duruthu Maha Perahera held under the patronage of President

The annual Kelaniya Duruthu Maha Perahera held in a grand scale under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, yesterday (09).

President Rajapaksa placed the Relics Casket on the tusker before the annual Kelaniya Duruthu Maha Perahera paraded the streets.

Ministers and MPs including Chamal Rajapaksa, Prasanna Ranatunga, Sisira Jayakody, Indika Anuruddha, Prasanna Ranaweera and the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa offered flowers to the Relics Casket.

Devotees including Dr. Saman Weerasinghe, Chairman of the ‘Dayaka Sabha’ of Kelaniya Rajamaha Viharaya participated in religious observances conducted by the Chief Incumbent of the Kelaniya Viharaya Ven Dr Kollupitiye Mahinda Sangarakkitha Thero.