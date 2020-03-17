Army Commander Shavendra Silva heads National Operation Center for Prevention of COVID- 19 Outbreak

The Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva has been tasked to spearhead the National Operation Center for Prevention of COVID- 19 Outbreak, which has been set up on the directive of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at No. 1090, Sri Jayewardenepura, Rajagiriya.

This Centre will coordinate preventive and management measures to ensure that healthcare and other services are well geared to serve the general public.

All officials depending on the exigency of services will be utilized for the services coordination under National Operation Center and they should be available on call service.