Awareness programmes on COVID – 19 for staff employees begins

An awareness programme on COVID – 19 is now underway for the staff members of Ministries, Departments and Corporations.

The first in the series was held at the Presidential Secretariat today (12). Dr. Deshantha Dissanayake enlightened the staff on symptoms, prevention and precautionary measures relating to COVID -19.

Accordingly, this will continue at both State and private sector entities.

The staff members are expected to share their knowledge and understanding with their family members as well as with the society. The programme aims at preventing the disease becoming an epidemic at the national level.

The Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat K. B. Egodawele and other staff members attended the programmes.