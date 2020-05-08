Balance of the COVID – 19 Fund reaches Rs.900 million

The Sri Lanka Foreign Service Association donated Rs.2.8 million to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to help the COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund. Minister of Foreign Relations, Dinesh Gunawardena also participated on this occasion.

The Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council Fund, Mr. Janaka Ranawaka in Rathnapura and the Ratnapura District Medical Officers’ Association donated Rs. One million, Rs.100,000 and Rs.150,000 respectively to the Fund and the relevant cheques were handed over to the President by the Governor Tikiri Kobbekaduwa.

The other donations made to the Fund included Rs. 500,000 by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Pensioners’ Association and Rs.300,000 by the Sri Lanka Telecom Buddhist Association.

With the direct donation of Rs. 3.5 million by the Lanka Sugar Company Pvt. Ltd to the Fund its balance has now surpassed Rs.900 million.

All the donations will be credited to the special account opened under the number 85737373 at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon. Local as well as foreign donors have made their contributions to the Fund. Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

Further details can be obtained from Mr. K.B. Egodawele, Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat through the telephone number 011 – 2354479 / 011 – 2354354.