Cabinet Sub Committee on Cost of Living met under President’s patronage

Harvest purchase on a scientific method from next season

President instructs to broaden rice storage facilities

The Cabinet Sub Committee on Cost of Living was convened for the first time under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, today (24).

During this meeting, special attention was drawn to provide essential food items for the public during the upcoming festive season at concessionary rate and ensuring that there is no any shortage.

Furthermore, President Rajapaksa instructed the officials to follow a scientific method to purchase harvest from next season.

The President pointed out that many issues arise during the process of paddy purchasing will be resolved through this procedure. Attention was drawn to broaden the rice storage facilities across the country.

President Rajapaksa also inquired about how the public will receive the benefit of rice prices controlled by the government.

The Consumer Affairs Authority revealed that selling rice at prices higher than the Maximum Retail Price is gradually decreasing and the raids on rice traders selling rice at higher prices have been broadened. Also, swift actions have been taken to apprise the traders in this regard.

An assessment was held regarding the steps taken by the government to control the wheat flour price as well as regarding the tax reliefs given for the other essential food items.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Ministers and MPs including Chamal Rajapaksa, Ramesh Pathirana, Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Vidura Wickramanayake, Sanath Nishantha, Taraka Balasuriya, Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundara, Ministry Secretaries and public servants participated on this occasion.