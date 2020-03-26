Central Bank, commercial banks and insurances services asked to remain open

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has included the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, commercial banks, insurances services and the Treasury in the category of essential services. Health and security services, Police, distribution of goods, customs, electricity, water and fuel supply are the other services declared as essential.

Accordingly, the Secretary to the President Dr. P. B. Jayasundara today issued a written directive to the Governor of the Central Bank Prof. W. D. Lakshman to take measures to keep the Central Bank, all banking and insurance companies and their branches as well as the Treasury open with a minimum number of staff members.

The President, the Secretary to the President, the main staff and the Presidential Secretariat are fully functional every day to deliver their services, the Dr. Jayasundara further said in his letter.