Commemoration of Amarapura Maha Nikaya founding Theros held under President’s patronage

The commemoration ceremony of founder Theros of Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya was held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the BMICH, today (08).

The Amarapura Maha Nikaya was established in 1802 following countless efforts by the Most Ven. Welitara Mahakarawe Gnanawimala Tissa Thero.

The Maha Nayaka Theros such as Most Venerable Madihe Pannasiha Maha Nayaka Thero, Most Venerable Aggamahapandita Balangoda Ananda Maitreya Thero and Most Ven. Davuldena Sri Gnanissara Thero had given leadership to the Amarapura Maha Nikaya and Amarapura Nikaya produced widly respected prelates such as Most Ven. Polwaththe Buddhadatta Thero, and Most Ven. Migettuwatte Gunananda, who nurtured the Sambuddha Sasanaya.

The Amarapura Day was celebrated felicitating all the founder Theros who rendered a noble service for the Sambuddha Sasanaya during the past 217 years.

Most Ven. Agga Maha Panditha Kotugoda Dhammawasa Nayaka Thero of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya presided over.

President Rajapaksa paid floral tribute for founder Theros.

The first copy of the Most Ven. Agga Maha Panditha Kotugoda Dhammawasa Nayaka Thero’s biography was presented to the Thero by President Rajapaksa.

“Amarapura Viharasthana Namawaliya”(Directory) containing details of all the Viharas come under Amarapura Nikaya was also launched.

A memento was presented to the President by Most Ven. Agga Maha Panditha Kotugoda Dhammawasa Nayaka Thero and Registrar, Prof. Ven. Pallekande Rathnasara Thero to commemorate the “Amarapura Day”.

Mahanayakas, Anu Nayakas and Nayaka Theros of the Trisects including Maha Sangha and laymen were present on this occasion.