“Conversation with the Village” bears fruits : Development of Himbiliyakada begins

Solution to land deeds issue

Infrastructure development activities in Himbiliyakada, Wilgamuwa in the Matale district has commenced.

During his visit to Matale district on October 2nd President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructed officials to execute development projects expeditiously giving priority to the essential constructions and provision of service facilities.

The purpose of the visit was to talk to the rural people about their long standing unresolved issues, present them to officials and provide solutions.

President Rajapaksa participating the second “Conversation with the Village” programme, met with a large number of villagers from Gemburu Oya, Lediyangala, Aliyawala, Weheragala, Himbiliyakada and several other close by villages and listened to their grievances.

Issues related to land rights, drinking and irrigation water supply, dairy farmers, problems related to the kidney disease were explained to the President by the villagers. Measures have already been taken to resolve a long standing unresolved issue of the land deed issue in Hettipola town. Plans afoot to handover 110 deeds for lands utilized by villagers in Himbiliyakada.

Construction of a new classroom building and a teachers’ quarters and rehabilitation of the playground in Himbiliyakada Primary School are being carried out with the assistance of Sri Lanka Army.

Sri Lanka Navy is currently installing a water purification machine at Nagawanaaraama Vihara in Himbiliyaakada in order to supply clean drinking water.

Sri Lanka Army is planning to rehabilitate Waththegedara and Dodamgolla tanks which supply water to around 2000 acres of paddy lands.

The construction of 10 cultivation wells have been started after identifying water sources.

Developing the 2.8 km stretch from Weheragala to Hettipola town and the road from Himbiliyakada tank bund to Himbiliyakada village is being planned. A passenger bus has been added to ply on Hettipola – Himbiliyakada road.

President has directed relevant authorities to complete all these development projects within 3 months and vest them with the public.