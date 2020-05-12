Balance of the COVID – 19 Fund reaches Rs. 902 million

With corporate and individual donations and direct deposits, the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund‘s balance has now surpassed Rs. 902 million.

Recent donations to the Fund included Rs. 100,000 by Chief Incumbent of Thalagala Mangalarama Maha Viharaya Ven. Thalagala Sumanarathna Thero, Rs, 1 million by the President of Sri Shanthidara Panabokke Foundation Bhikkuni Prof. S.K. Panabokke, Rs. 50,000 by former Provincial Council Minister Ms. A. M. A. Manel Bandara, Rs. 285, 000 by Power Guard Security and Investigation Bureau, Rs. 50,000 by K.D.A. Weerasinghe (Pvt.) Ltd, Rs. 50,000 by Skills Development Officer of the Divisional Secretariat of Gampaha Mr. Samaratunge.

Eventistry Pvt. Limited donated Rs. 73,000 and Lalan Engineering Pvt. Limited Rs. 150,000 to the fund.

All the donations will be credited to the special account opened under the number 85737373 at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon. Local as well as foreign donors have made their contributions to the Fund. Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

Further details can be obtained from Mr. K.B. Egodawele, Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat through the telephone number 011 – 2354479 / 011 – 2354354.