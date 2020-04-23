Balance of the COVID – 19 Fund reaches Rs. 848 million

With corporate and individual donations and direct donations, the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund‘s balance has now surpassed Rs. 822 million.

The Chief Incumbent of Gatambe Rajopavanaramaya in Peradeniya Ven. Kappitiyagoda Siri Wimala Thero handed over Rs. 01 million to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Recent donations made to the Fund included Rs. 10 million by Lanka Mineral Sands, Rs. 01 million each by Mr. J. H. T. M. Abeysinghe and Sri Lanka Marketing Institute, Rs. 5.4 million by Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, Rs. 6.2 million by Ceylon Petroleum Wholesale Storage Terminal and Rs. 500,00 by Sri Lanka Industrial Development Board.

All the donations will be credited to the special account opened under the number 85737373 at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon. Local as well as foreign donors have made their contributions to the Fund. Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

Further details can be obtained from Mr. K.B. Egodawele, Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat through the telephone number 011 – 2354479 / 011 – 2354354.