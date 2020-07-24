COVID – 19 Fund allocates Rs.36 million to conduct PCR tests

The COVID-19 Health and Social Security Fund has allocated Rs. 36,605,812.00 to the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medical Services to carry out essential PCR tests.

Chairman of the Management Committee of the Fund and the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Prof. W.D Lakshman handed over the cheque pertaining to the allocation to the Secretary to the Ministry of Health Major General Consultant (Dr.) Sanjeewa Munasinghe today (24).

The money will be utilized to conduct PCR tests and health security consultation programmes.

Rs. 34,105,812.00 will be spent to purchase test kits for the PCR tests conducted by the University of Sri Jayewardenepura at the request of the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medical Services. Rs. 2.5 million has been allocated to purchase emergency and essential laboratory equipment with the aim of increasing the capacity of PCR tests conducted by the University of Jaffna.

COVID-19 Fund’s balance has now surpassed Rs. 1,525 million.

The COVID-19 Fund’s money have been released to the Director General of Health Services to facilitate measures taken to combat COVID-19 such as to purchase drugs, equipment and to conduct medical tests.