COVID – 19 Fund balance surpasses Rs. 737 million…

With corporate and individual donations and direct donations, the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund‘s balance has now surpassed Rs. 737 million.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa established the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund on March 23.

The Wijaya Group Of Companies and CIB Trading Company handed over a donation of Rs.15 million to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, today (17), while Gem Dealers and Miners Association handed over a donation of Rs.15.5 million to the President.

Donations of Rs. 100,000 by Mathika Matha Silmani Sridevi Silva and Rs.500,000 by Executive Officers Association of Survey Department and Graduate Executive Officers Association were made to the Fund today.

All the donations will be credited to the special account opened under the number 85737373 at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon. Local as well as foreign donors have made their contributions to the Fund. Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

Further details can be obtained from Mr. K.B. Egodawele, Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat through the telephone number 011 – 2354479 / 011 – 2354354.