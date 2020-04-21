COVID – 19 Fund balance surpasses Rs. 785 million…

With corporate and individual donations and direct donations, the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund‘s balance has now surpassed Rs. 785 million.

The donations made to the Fund today (21) were Gemunu Watch Ex-Servicemen’s Regimental Association Rs.50,000, Association of Licensed Aircraft Engineers Rs.1.5 million, Rs. 5 million each by GlaxoSmithKline plc and Wijaya Products (Pvt) Ltd, Rs. One million each by Nishico International (Pvt) Ltd, People’s Insurance PLC and Russian Educational Center.

All the donations will be credited to the special account opened under the number 85737373 at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon. Local as well as foreign donors have made their contributions to the Fund. Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

Further details can be obtained from Mr. K.B. Egodawele, Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat through the telephone number 011 – 2354479 / 011 – 2354354.