COVID – 19 Fund increases further

With direct deposits and donations from organizations and individual donors the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund’s balance surpasses Rs. 242 million.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa established this Fund on March 23.

The balance reached Rs.145 million as at 8.00 a.m. today with the Rs.9.5 million direct deposits to the Bank and Rs. 500,000 donation from the Presidential Secretariat.

The Fund’s balance surpassed Rs. 242 million with the contributions of Rs.10 million by Financial Management Accounts Department of the People’s Bank, Rs.03 million by People’s Bank Pensioners Association, Rs 5 million each by People’s Leasing, Litro Gas Lanka Limited, Sri Lanka Insurance Corporation and Bank of Ceylon, Rs 8 million by The National Savings Bank and Rs.50 million by Akbar Brothers Pvt Ltd.

A special account had been opened at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon under the account number of 85737373. Local as well as foreign donors have made their contributions to the Fund. Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

Further details can be obtained from Mr. K.B. Egodawela, Director General (Administration) through 0112354354.