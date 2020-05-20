COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund continues with ITUKAMA brand name

The COVID- 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund now operates under the brand name ‘ITUKAMA’. The Fund now has been renamed ‘ITUKAMA – COVID 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund’.

The branding was done in order to attract more local and foreign benefactors.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa established the Fund on March 23rd. The President’s Fund contributed Rs. 100 million to the Fund under the directive of the President.

The objective of the Fund is to strengthen the mitigation activities aimed at controlling COVID-19 pandemic and related social welfare programmes. A special account was opened at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon to collect funds.

The account number is 85737373. Banking code is 7010 while the Branch code is 660. The SWIFT Code of the account is BCEYLKLX.

Local as well as foreign donors have made financial contributions to the Fund. Donations will be exempted from tax and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits could be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers or through www.itukama.lk website or dialing #207#.

The management of the ITUKAMA COVID -19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund is entrusted with a highly qualified panel of 18 professionals in the fields of administration, finance and banking.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Prof. W. D. Lakshman is the Chairman of the Committee. The Chief Financial Officer, Presidential Secretariat Ravindra J. Wimalaweera is the Secretary of the Committee.

The other members are Secretary to the Treasury S.R. Attigala, Defense Secretary Major General Kamal Gunaratne, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration J. J. Ratnasiri, Secretary to the Ministry of Health Major General Consultant Radiologist Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Acting Inspector General of Police C. D. Wickramarathna, Director General Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Director General Sri Lanka Customs Major General G. Wijitha Ravipriya, Chairman Lanka Sathosa Nushad M. Perera, Chairma Employees Trust Fund Shriyan de Silva Wijayaratne, Additional Secretary, Presidential Secretariat P. D. Indika L. Wijegunawardene, Director General (Legal), Presidential Secretariat Attorney-at-Law Hariguptha Rohanadheera, Deputy Governor Central Bank N. W. G. R. D. Nanayakkara, Senior Deputy General Manager Bank of Ceylon W. P. Russel Fonseka, and former Auditor General S. Swarnajothi. Former President of the Colombo High Court Lawyers’ Association Attorney –at-Law J. M. S.G. Jayasundara heads the Committee.

Further information can be obtained through 076 0700700/011 2320880/ 011 2354340/011 2424012.