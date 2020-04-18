Curfew regulations relaxed to restore normalcy in civilian life

With the objective of restoring normalcy in the civilian life the Government has decided to relax the curfew imposed in order to control the spread of COVID – 19.

Lifting and imposing curfew at the district level and the Police Division level within the district will be done as follows:

1.The curfew currently in force in all other districts except the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara will be lifted at 5.00am on Monday, the 20th April and will be re-imposed at 8.00pm on the same day. Thereafter the curfew in these districts will be effective only between 8.00 pm to 5.00am every day until further notice.

2.Curfew will continue in the Police Divisions of Warakapola, Alawathugoda, Akurana and Akkaraipattu in the districts of Kandy, Kegalle and Ampara.

Curfew in other Police Divisions in these 03 districts will be relaxed daily at 5.00am from Monday, the 20th April and will be re-imposed at 8.00pm.

3.In all the Police Divisions, except the Police Divisions mentioned below, in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam curfew will be lifted at 5.00am on Wednesday, the 22nd April and will be re-imposed at 8.00pm daily.

The Police Divisions where the curfew will continuously remain in force are:

Colombo district – Kotahena, Grandpass, Bambalapitiya, Keselwatta,

Maradana, Gothatuwa, Mulleriyawa, Wellampitiya

Mount Lavinia, Dehiwala and Kohuwala

Gampaha district – Ja Ela, Kochchikade and Seeduwa

Kalutara district – Bandaragama, Payagala, Beruwala and Aluthgama

Puttalam district – Puttalam, Marawila and Wennappuwa

4.Accordingly, the curfew will continue to remain in force in the Police Divisions of Kotahena, Grandpass, Bambalapitiya, Keselwatta, Maradana, Gothatuwa, Mulleriyawa, Wellampitiya, Mount Lavinia, Dehiwala, Kohuwala Ja Ela, Kochchikade, Seeduwa, Puttalam, Marawila, Wennappuwa, Bandaragama, Payagala, Beruwala, Aluthgama, Warakapola, Akurana, Alawathugoda and Akkaraipattu.

If any area where the curfew has been relaxed happens to be identified as a risk village or a zone, curfew will be re-imposed limiting only to such area. No one will be permitted to enter or leave areas designated as isolated.

In those Police Divisions where the curfew is in force main roads can be used only for the purpose of providing essential services. Even in the Police Divisions where the curfew is lifted utilization of main roads will be limited only for essential purposes including traveling to work. Movements between districts will not be allowed except for essential services including office work.

Schools, universities, tuition classes and other education institutes and cinemas will remain closed until further notice.

Once the curfew is relaxed, state entities including Departments, Corporations and banks should operate as usual.

Only 1/3rd of the total workforce of the state organizations located within the Colombo district should report to work. 50% of the staff of the state organizations in other districts should report to work. All the employees of the state sector who are not required to report for work in office should work from their homes. The responsibility to decide who should come to office and who should work from home lies with head of the each organization.

Measures recommended by the health authorities to control the spread of the virus should strictly be adhered to during office hours. The head of the organization is responsible for the provisions of facilities required to follow the recommended health guidelines.

The private sector entities should open for work at 10.00am daily. Head of the each organization has the freedom to decide who should report to work and their number. These organizations too, should strictly follow the Coronavirus prevention measures endorsed by health authorities.

The Transport Board and the Railway Department must ensure transport facilities for the employees who report for work. Although, the number of staff attached to state institutes has been numerically limited, it is mandatory for the state transport and other essential services to function in full strength.

Busses, vans and rail carriages should transport only the half of the passengers of the full capacity. It is required to disinfect all the vehicles. The Government requests the private passenger transport organizations to resume their services obliging these conditions.

All forms of functions, pilgrimages and pleasure tours, carnivals, processions and meetings are banned until further notice. Since the congregation of people is a hindrance to the preventive measures to control the spread of the virus, the Government also requests to suspend all religious festivals.

The prime objective of all these measures including imposing curfew is to protect the people from this pandemic. The progress made with the strict measures so far adopted was instrumental in easing the curfew. Reviving the economy and providing relief to low-income and the most vulnerable segment of the society who are hardly hit by the crisis is another purpose.

However, the risk has not yet subsided completely. Hence, the Government requests the public to follow all the health guidelines and act in a responsible manner with patience to close all avenues leading to the spread of the disease. The Government emphasizes the necessity of remaining in homes without traveling outside except for work.

The public are requested not to gather in large numbers at market places for panic buying once the curfew is lifted.

The Government reiterates to endure all these hardships for the well-being and progress of oneself, our children and the entire nation until the health authorities declare the complete victory over COVID – 19 pandemic.