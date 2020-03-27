Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund exempted from taxes

Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund that has been established to strengthen the mitigation activities aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19 virus in the country and related social welfare programme, have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations.

A special account had been opened at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon under the account number of 85737373.

Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers. Donors are requested to inform the Presidential Secretariat along with the relevant documents about their donations in cash to the Fund.

COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund was established by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on last Monday. Creating the Fund President Rajapaksa donated Rs. 100 million from the President’s Fund.

President requests everyone to work in unison and brotherhood in the wake of the present challenge before the nation. Local as well as foreign donors can make their financial contributions to the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund.

The Fund has been set up to meet the following objectives.

To provide immediate funding requirement of Director General, Health Services to meet all expenditure connected with COVID-19 related healthcare facilities including drugs, testing equipment and capacity expenses.

To meet expenses connected to healthcare and safety of health sector employees and all logistic providers working to provide essential public delivery services.

To provide basic essentials to children, women, low income, elderly, differently abled and vulnerable people.

To mobilize required funding to strengthen public healthcare systems, including village and remote area dispensaries, testing and treatment centers, family healthcare system, to further consolidate Sri Lanka’s public healthcare system to reduce country risks to communicable diseases.

To assist indigenous medicine, sanitary product manufacturing and distribution, promote research to use resources, knowledge and skills to innovate new health and sanitation products based on local raw materials.

To promote research and innovation using Sri Lanka’s medical and scientific knowledge and experience to develop protective dresses and sanitation products to global market.

To promote healthy living with organic food consumption, valuing traditional, yet rich living styles, through media and educational programmes.

To coordinate fund raising with WHO, UNICEF, UNDP, World Bank, ADB and Sri Lanka’s major development partner community and agencies based on best guidelines for resource allocations, harmonized national procurement system and governance practices.

The Fund will be managed under a management committee consisting of relevant Line Ministry Secretaries, Bankers, Financial Analysts and Health authorities.