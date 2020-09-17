Don’t admit children to schools based on letters that mention names of President/PM-Principals are strongly advised

Principals are advised to totally disregard requests to admit children to schools based on letters that mention the names of President, Prime Minister and other high ranking state officials.

It had come to light that certain individuals have resorted to influence Principals to get children admitted to schools claiming that it had been ordered by the President, Prime Minister and other high ranking state officers. It has been observed that even state officials have sent such letters attempting to influence the proper enrolment procedure.

Under no circumstances, Principals should admit children to schools accepting such letters. Students should only be enrolled adhering to the guidelines and regulations stipulated by the government.

Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundera warns that stern action will be taken against all the principals who violate this rule.