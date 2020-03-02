Easter Sunday attacks: Second interim report handed over to President

The second interim report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe Easter Sunday attacks was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today (02).

The first interim report was handed over on December 20th, 2019.

The Commission was appointed by the former President Maithripala Sirisena on September 22nd, 2019 to investigate the series of attacks that took place on Easter Sunday same year and to recommend necessary actions.

The final report will be compiled following further investigations.

The Chairman of the Commission Court of Appeal Judge, Janak de Silva and other members Court of Appeal Judge, Nishshanka Bandula Karunarathna, Retired High Court Judges Nihal Sunil Rajapaksa and A.L. Bandula Kumara Atapattu, former Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, W.M.M.R. Adikari and the Secretary of the Commission, H.M.P.B. Herath were also present.