Election Commission’s permission sought to continue the project uplifting 100,000 families out of acute poverty

The Multi-Purpose Development Task Force has requested the Election Commission to grant permission to continue with the programme commenced with the objective of lifting 100,000 families from absolute poverty since it was started 03 months ago.

The Director General of the Multi-Purpose Development Task Force, Major General (Retd.) Nanda Mallawarachchi sent a letter to the Chairman of the Election Commission today (6) explaining the beginning, objectives and the mechanism of the programme. The Director General pointed out although the Parliament had been dissolved, nomination had not yet been called and the process of the Task Force commenced well before the declaration of elections. As per the letter, on December 10th, 2019 the Cabinet of Ministers decided to create a pool comprising multi-faceted service providers. Applications were called on January 20th this year and the interviews started in February had now been completed.

The Cabinet decided to establish a new Department called Multi-Purpose Development Task Force on January 3rd. The Department of Management Services granted its approval on February 18th to recruit staff. The Presidential Secretariat allocated Rs. 1.15 billion for this purpose.

Thus, the Director General of the Task Force observed that the process of seconding officials from various government institutes as well as recruiting 100,000 out of eligible candidates from poor families have to be completed.

As this process commenced before the declaration of election, the Director General requested the Commission’s permission to continue this programme.