Environmental organizations commend Presidential Secretariat’s decision to move away from using plastic water bottles

Providing plastic drinking water bottles to the participants at various discussions and meetings at the Presidential Secretariat has been in practice for a long period of time.

This will not continue in the future as the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has directed the relevant authorities to provide water in glasses instead. This will largely reduce the number of used plastic bottles added to the environment.

It is expected that other State institutes too will follow this example as much as they can. Environmental admirers and environmentalists commend the decision taken by the President two days ago.