Fruitful discussion between President and Indian NSA

The National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval who arrived in the island last evening called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this evening (28).

President Rajapaksa and the Indian Security Advisor engaged in a highly fruitful discussion aimed at further strengthening all forms of bilateral relations.

Indo-Lanka security cooperation, maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean region, infrastructure development in Sri Lanka were among the major topics discussed.

Both sides agreed that the infrastructure development projects initiated with the assistance of India should be completed expeditiously.

Mr. Doval expressed India’s willingness to identify and invest in new fields that can contribute to the economic growth in Sri Lanka.

Both President and the Indian Security Advisor stressed the need to further consolidate mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation which is already at a very satisfactory level .