Heads of Institutes instructed to ensure smooth functioning of State mechanism

The Government has issued a set of guidelines to heads of State institutes to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted functioning of the State mechanism in the wake of COVID – 19 outbreak.

Secretary to the President Dr. P. B. Jayasundera today (23) issued a circular outlining these instructions to all Ministry Secretaries, Government Agents, Heads of Departments, Chairmen of Corporations and Statutory Boards, General Managers and public officials.

As per the directives by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued on March 19th, a week of work from home from March 23 – 27 was declared for the public and private sectors. Department and Divisional heads will issue the instructions via SMS. This period is not public holidays and officials are on call duty.

Work from home system ensures self – quarantine and also limits the gathering in public transport and bus and railway stations. This step will be instrumental in ensuring the well-being of everyone. Functioning of essential services, electricity, telephone, fuel, banking, transportation of commodities, and their distribution will continue without any hindrance. This will also be helpful to health officials engaged in curbing and preventing COVID – 19, Police and Security Forces, officials delivering essential services and the media to carry out their duties.

The Government advises the public to refrain from gathering at fuel stations, liquor shops, markets and restaurants and going on trips once the curfew is lifted.

It had been ordered to pay the monthly salary of all public sector employees on March 23rd. The government also requests the people to make use of time they spend at home to clean the environment and cultivate some frequently-used crops, pay special attention to children and the elders, go to the market alone and follow medical advices.