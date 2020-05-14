Historic welcome of new diplomats despite COVID-19

Ambassador for the Federative Republic of Brazil, Ambassador for the Islamic Republic of Iran and the High Commissioner of the Republic of India, based in Colombo presented their credentials to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (14).

It was a historic moment as the credentials were presented via a video conferencing ceremony. This is the first time in Sri Lanka for this solemn ceremony to be conducted using internet technologies. Instead of postponing the presentation ceremony until the COVID-19 crisis ends, President instructed for the ceremony to proceed as per schedule.

This is one of the many innovative ways adapted by Sri Lanka in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result Sri Lanka, while successfully containing the virus, had continued to make progressive steps socially and economically and now diplomatically.

It was a relatively short ceremony. The diplomats presented their credentials to the President by displaying it to the camera. Afterwards, the President welcomed them.

The envoys who presented their credentials today were:

Mr. Sergio Luiz Canaes

Ambassador- designate of the Federative Republic of Brazil based in Colombo

Mr. Hashem Ashjazadeh

Ambassador- designate of the Islamic Republic of Iran based in Colombo

Mr. Gopal Baglay

High Commissioner- designate of the Republic of India based in Colombo

Minister of Foreign Relations, Mr. Dinesh Gunawardena, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundara, Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Relations Ravinath Aryasinha and Additional Secretary to the President for Foreign Relations Admiral Jayanath Colombage also participated at the ceremony.